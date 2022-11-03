M&T Bank Corp Has $37.82 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,657,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 523,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 109,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.02. 239,419 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

