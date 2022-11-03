M&T Bank Corp Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $48,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 142,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 1,187,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

