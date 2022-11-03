M&T Bank Corp Has $63.14 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $63,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 69,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

