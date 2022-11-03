M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,275 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.