M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143,538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.66% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $80,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 138,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 23,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,308. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.

