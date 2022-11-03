M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $105,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 131,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

