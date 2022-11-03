M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 28,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.