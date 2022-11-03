Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $736.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 95.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

