Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 453,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 2,180,810 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.41.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 518,780 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,868,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 580,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nano Dimension by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.