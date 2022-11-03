NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.62) to GBX 370 ($4.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 380 ($4.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 330 ($3.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.29 ($3.98).

NWG opened at GBX 235.80 ($2.73) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion and a PE ratio of 906.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.20.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($2.94), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($159,010.64).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

