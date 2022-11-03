NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.02

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00014948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $221.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00089195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006901 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,414,853 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

