Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.46 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $38.49 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00010091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,638,374 coins and its circulating supply is 18,893,549 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

