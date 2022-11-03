Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.33 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00010263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,637,199 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,374 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

