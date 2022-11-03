Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $203,031.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003308 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011792 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000378 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,785,678 coins and its circulating supply is 63,273,875 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.