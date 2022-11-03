Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $203,031.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,785,678 coins and its circulating supply is 63,273,875 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

