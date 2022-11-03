Needham & Company LLC Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $400.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $419.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.81.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM traded down $13.91 on Thursday, reaching $313.01. 25,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,803. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.48. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.