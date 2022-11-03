NEM (XEM) Market Capitalization Tops $349.38 Million

NEM (XEM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $349.38 million and $7.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

