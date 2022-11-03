Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $595.10 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.44 or 0.00041543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $595.10 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
