Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $114.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
