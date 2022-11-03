Nervos Network Market Capitalization Achieves $114.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00304155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00119389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00738641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00573649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00231871 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

