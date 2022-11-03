NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE NREF opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 596.11, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.72%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.