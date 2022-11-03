Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.