NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 5,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($69.37) to GBX 5,600 ($64.75) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXGPF. Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($74.58) to GBX 5,200 ($60.12) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,541.14.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. NEXT has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $68.30.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.