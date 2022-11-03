NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $128,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 131,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NEE stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 247,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

