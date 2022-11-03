NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 454,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 106.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 142,933 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 110,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

