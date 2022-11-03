Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Sells $399,205.17 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $399,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146,345 shares in the company, valued at $22,929,287.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NINE stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.07.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Nine Energy Service from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

