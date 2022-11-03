NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $152,000 Investment in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 366,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Prenetics Global Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PRENW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Prenetics Global Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

