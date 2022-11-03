NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. BeiGene accounts for approximately 0.2% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity

BeiGene Price Performance

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $6.77 on Thursday, hitting $185.20. 7,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,767. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

