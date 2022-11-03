NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Woodside Energy Group comprises approximately 0.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

OTCMKTS WOPEY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

