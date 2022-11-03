Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Head-To-Head Review

Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A Nissan Chemical 19.78% 21.03% 15.99%

Volatility and Risk

Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Group $1.40 billion 4.23 $333.20 million N/A N/A Nissan Chemical $1.85 billion 3.68 $345.11 million $2.60 18.54

This table compares Hang Lung Group and Nissan Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nissan Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hang Lung Group and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nissan Chemical pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Hang Lung Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also develops various properties, including shopping mall, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and carparking bays. Its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; Heartland 66 in Wuhan; and Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. In addition, the company offers car park and property management, financial, project management, dry and laundry cleaning, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. The company also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, it provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

