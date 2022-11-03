Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.34

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 55468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.