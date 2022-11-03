NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $51.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($58.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cheuvreux downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($50.60) to €53.80 ($53.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NN Group from €56.50 ($56.50) to €59.80 ($59.80) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. NN Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

