NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.63. NN shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 300,797 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NN alerts:

NN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About NN

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.