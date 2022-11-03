Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Cut by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,771. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

