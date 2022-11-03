NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($22.00) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.38 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, hitting €16.53 ($16.53). The stock had a trading volume of 223,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €13.15 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of €38.32 ($38.32). The company has a market capitalization of $526.69 million and a PE ratio of 12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.67 and its 200 day moving average is €19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.