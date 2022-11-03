North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,200,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,043,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

