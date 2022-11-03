Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

