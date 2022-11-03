Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.77.
Northeast Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
