Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.35. 34,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.46. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

