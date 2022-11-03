Northeast Investment Management Has $4.35 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $357.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.89 and its 200 day moving average is $313.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.