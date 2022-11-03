Northeast Investment Management Has $5.14 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Target by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Target by 69.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Target by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,558. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.