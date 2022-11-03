Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,639 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

VZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. 399,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

