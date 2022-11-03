Northeast Investment Management Sells 9,041 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 330,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

