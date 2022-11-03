Northeast Investment Management Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $238.34. 14,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,818. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Get Rating

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

