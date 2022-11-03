Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.49

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.49 and traded as low as $51.41. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 21,661 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

