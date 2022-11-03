Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW opened at $13.35 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

