Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $538,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

