Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
JQC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.