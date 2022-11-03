Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JQC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 94,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 31,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

