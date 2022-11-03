Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 5,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,045. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

