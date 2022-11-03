Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NKG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 9,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,056. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

