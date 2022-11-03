Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,918. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

