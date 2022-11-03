Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,918. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.