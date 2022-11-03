Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

NID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 135,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 109,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.