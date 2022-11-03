Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 11,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

